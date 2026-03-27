Sridhar Babu questions BRS commitment to BC cause

Legislative Affairs, IT, and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu on Thursday praised Rahul Gandhi for supporting marginalised communities and addressing historical injustices, while urging opposition parties to unite in the fight for Backward Class (BC) reservations.

Responding to criticisms from BRS Deputy Floor Leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav in the Legislative Assembly during a discussion on BC Welfare, Sridhar Babu criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for not joining Congress leaders in their protest in Delhi. He alleged that fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prevented them from taking part in the national demonstration.

He recalled that a Dedication Committee had been constituted to pursue the issue seriously in line with court directives. Highlighting Rahul Gandhi’s earlier pledge to champion BC reservations during a visit to Hyderabad, the Minister affirmed that the government has made significant efforts and will continue to do so in line with that commitment.

Sridhar Babu also noted that members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had approached the President to advocate for BC reservations, emphasising that these collective actions demonstrate the genuine commitment of the Congress party to the cause.