Sridhar Babu seeks UAE industrialists’ help in realising TG’s $3 trillion GSDP dream

Hyderabad: The Minister for IT & Industries D Sridhar Babu urged UAE industrialists to partner and contribute in achieving the vision of achieving a $3 trillion economy for the State. He formally inaugurated the international investment summit titled ‘Investopia Global,’ jointly organized by the UAE and Telangana Government at HICC.

The Minister noted that the state has devised plans to expand dry ports, multimodal logistics parks, and industrial corridors. Net-zero industrial parks, EV zones, green logistics hubs, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and Metro Phase–2 will give further boost to industrial development. The Future City being developed to global standards will become a world hub for FinTech, Climate Tech, and Smart Mobility innovation. Telangana is witnessing rapid growth in data centers, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), AI labs, and aerospace clusters.

“Though geographically small, Telangana is a state with grand ambition and strong implementation. In a short span, it has risen like a phoenix and emerged as a model in development and welfare for other states. In 2024–25, Telangana recorded a GSDP growth of 8.2%, which is higher than the national average of 7.6%. Telangana’s contribution to the national GDP has exceeded 5%,” he explained.

Minister elaborated that over the past 18 months, Telangana attracted over Rs 3.2 lakh crore in fresh investments. In the financial year 2024–25, exports from Telangana to the UAE have increased 2.5 times. Pharma, aerospace, digital services, and food processing sectors have played a crucial role. Prominent UAE-based companies like Lulu Group, DP World, and NAFFCO have already made investments in the state. “This is not just an investment summit—it is a reunion of old friends and a launchpad for the future. Like the UAE, Telangana values time, trust, and transformation. There are vast opportunities in Telangana across AI, emerging technologies, life sciences, green hydrogen, renewable energy, logistics, warehousing, trade infrastructure, food processing, agro exports, aerospace, defence manufacturing, electric vehicles, smart mobility, tourism, wellness, and medical sectors,” he emphasised.

The Minister extended a fresh invitation to UAE industrialists to invest in Telangana. UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Telangana IT and Industries Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, TSIIC MD K Shashank, UAE Ministry of Investment Under Secretary Mohammed Al Wahaibi, UAE International Investors Council Secretary General Walid Hareb Al Falahi, and Investopia CEO Dr Jean Fares were present.