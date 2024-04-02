Live
Just In
Sridhar Babu slams KCR for shedding crocodile tears for farmers
Says that there is some crop loss in the State due to natural calamity. But, former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who did not care about farmers for ten years in power, is now shedding tears for the MP seats
Peddapally: Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu has accused former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao of doing politics in the name of farmers.
Addressing the media here on Monday, Sridhar Babu said it was shameful that BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao was indulging in cheap tactics for getting benefits in the Parliament elections.
"There is some crop loss in the State due to natural calamity. But, former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who did not care about farmers for ten years in power, is now shedding tears for the MP seats," Sridhar Babu said.
The Minister stated that the Congress government is giving a lot of attention to the welfare of the farmers and their MLAs are working hard to ensure that the farmers do not lose their crops.
"Not even a drop of water came to the Manthani area with the Kaleswaram project, but three pillars of the Medigadda barrage have collapsed and the existence structure became a danger. Was it called the sin of the previous government," he pointed out.
He said that people were not in a position to believe the false propaganda of BRS leaders and they would again teach a fitting lesson to the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections.q