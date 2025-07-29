Srisailam Reservoir Faces Heavy Flood Inflow; Gates Raised to Manage Water Release

The Srisailam reservoir is currently experiencing significant flood inflows from upper catchment areas, prompting authorities to raise six gates by 10 feet to facilitate water release through the spillway to Nagarjuna Sagar. The reservoir has reported an inflow of 229,743 cusecs from the Jurala and Sunkesula projects, while the outflow has reached 248,900 cusecs.

Of this outflow, 162,942 cusecs are being released via the spillway gates. Additionally, water is being discharged from various points: 20,000 cusecs are being released from the Pothireddypadu head regulator, 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station, and 30,643 cusecs from the right bank power station.

The full water level of the Srisailam reservoir stands at 885 feet; however, it currently measures 883 feet. The reservoir's total storage capacity is 215.80 TMC, but it is presently operating at 204.78 TMC, indicating a critical need for ongoing management as flood conditions persist. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure water levels remain stable and prevent overflow.