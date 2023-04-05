SSC exam duties: Erring officials to be sacked, says Sabitha Reddy

State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy asserted here on Tuesday that the government would act sternly and permanently remove the employees resorting to irregularities in conducting the SSC examination. "None will be spared if found to be negligent of duty," she warned.



The minister contended that the SSC question papers were not leaked. She advised students need not to worry about the same.

Reddy held a video conference with the district collectors, police commissioners, and district SPs, along with education secretary Vakati Karuna and director of School Education Sridevasena in the evening.

During the conference, the minister said the government has taken all necessary steps to ensure smooth conduct of SSC examinations. She appealed to people not to use the exams for their selfish interests at the cost of future of students.

Reddy asked officials to take stringent measures in ensuring the smooth conduct and completion of the remaining four papers of SSC exams.

The minister said about 55,000 officials and staff were directly engaged in conducting the SSC exams. She asked officials to strictly not allow mobile phones and electronic gadgets into exam centres. "This rule also applies to officials and staff on exam duties".

Reddy clarified that the SSC exams were being conducted in a transparent manner; 'there is no place for suspicion and doubts'. She asked the district collectors and SPs to ensure more secure measures were put in place for transporting the question papers; to implement strictly Section 144 around the exam centres and close Xerox shops in the vicinity of the centres.

The minister appreciated officials who ensured peaceful completion of the Intermediate exams.