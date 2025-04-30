  • Menu
SSC results released

Telangana Chief Minister along with officials of Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the SSC Result 2025 on Wednesday.

Around 92.78 precent candidate passed and The percentage of passes secured by Boys is 91.32% whereas Girls secured 94.26%.

Girls secured 2.94% higher percentage of passes than Boys.Out of the 5,03,579 students who appeared for the exams in the regular category, 4,53,201 have passed, with the pass percentage at 90%.

