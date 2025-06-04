SSCL Area GMs urged to secure forest clearances

Kothagudem: During a review meeting with Area GMs here on Tuesday, SCCL CMD N Balram emphasized the need for proactive efforts to secure permissions—especially forest clearances—without delay.

He urged Area GMs to prepare concrete action plans for the development of the company.

Additionally, he called for increased attention toward employee and officer work hours and discipline. Forest and other necessary clearances must be obtained swiftly to facilitate the speedy commencement of projects.

The review covered the current status of 12 area mines and the necessary strategies required to implement future mining projects. Discussing local issues specific to each area, he made it clear that without new mines, areas like Yellandu, Manuguru, and Bellampalli will face a difficult future.

He stressed the need to focus on loss prevention in underground mines and announced the formation of a special committee to address losses in the Shanthikhani and Adriyala Longwall projects.