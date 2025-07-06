State govt giving top priority to protection of children: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasised that all kinds of legal protection should be provided to child victims from sexual harassment.

Addressing the State Level Meet -2025 on POCSO here on Saturday, the CM said that the government has already launched the “Bharosa” project for the protection of girls and 29 centres which are already functioning in the State. The centres are providing legal and medical aid, and counseling through police to the victims.

Stating that Telangana became the first State to launch child-friendly courts through the Hyderabad-based Bharosa Centre in the country, the Chief Minister said that the centres are not only resolving cases expeditiously but also taking necessary steps for complete protection and instill confidence among children for their development.

Highlighting the importance of the strict implementation of the POCSO Act and Juvenile Act, CM Revanth Reddy, however, added, ”we are facing some hurdles in the enforcement of the Acts. These Acts are completely helpful in protecting the future of the victims without causing any harm.”

The CM underscored the perpetrators should be dealt with strictly without showing any mercy towards those who abuse children through social media.

Apart from the courts, the Chief Minister asserted that the State government is ready to take necessary steps to the strict enforcement of the child protection Acts with an aim to deliver justice at every stage. Children should get justice through all processes including police stations and child welfare centers.

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to judges, police, child welfare committees and other partners to join hands with the government and strive for the protection of child rights. “Justice means it is not just about awarding punishment but also protect the victim and giving a hope of a decent life” , the CM said that measures should also be taken ensuring child protection, due respect to them in society and lead a happy childhood life.