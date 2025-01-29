State govt to axe all retired babus

Hyderabad: The state government is likely to send home retired officials who are still in service on extensions. This process is set to begin with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department in April and will subsequently be extended to other departments. It is estimated that over 1,000 retired officers are currently working on a contract basis. Top officials revealed that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has received reports indicating that several retired officials, who were appointed as consultants, liaison officers, and section incharges during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule, continue to hold positions while drawing consolidated salaries. The MAUD department reportedly has the highest concentration, with around 200 retired officials working on a contract basis in the Directorate of MAUD, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) head offices.

Concerns have been raised that some of these officials, appointed under the previous regime, may be leaking critical information to senior BRS leaders. Sources indicate that these contracts are set to expire on March 31, and the Chief Minister has instructed the MAUD Secretary to terminate their services effective April 1.

Similar action is expected in other departments, including the Civil Supplies Commissionerate, Education, Irrigation, and the Assembly Secretariat. Notably, a few retired deputy secretaries in the Assembly Secretariat are still exerting considerable influence over key wings, reportedly hindering the performance of regular employees.

Officials confirmed that Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has issued circulars to department secretaries, directing them to review the status of retired officials in various roles and submit a comprehensive report to the government by the end of March.