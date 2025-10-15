State leaders visit Ambedkar’s London residence

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, and Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash visited the house of architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar in London’s King Henry Road; the latter lived there during 1921–22.

The house, now converted into a museum in memory of Dr Ambedkar, showcases his life and contributions. The dignitaries paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue and then toured the library, bedroom, photo gallery, and personal belongings used by him.

Speaking on the occasion, Gutha said he felt it was a great privilege to visit the residence. He added that Ambedkar remains a constant source of inspiration for all. He expressed gratitude to the Government of India for preserving Ambedkar’s residence as a museum and maintaining it efficiently.