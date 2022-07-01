State Lorry Owners Association VC elected

Shadnagar: Former Market Committee vice-chairman Syed Sadiq of Shadnagar got a place in the state-level working group of Lorry Owners Association. Syed Sadiq was unanimously elected as the State vice-president of Telangana Lorry Owners Association. Recently, State president Rajender Reddy, chairman Durga Prasad and other district chief leaders and working group members attended the meeting of Lorry Owners Association in Hyderabad. On the occasion, the Lorry Owners Association made a plan for the future activities.

The strategies were discussed in the meeting to make the association stronger in Telangana and to stand up to all the problems. Later, the new committee was announced. In which, TRS leader from Shadnagar, former Vice Chairman of Market Committee Syed Sadiq has been taken into the executive committee. The state leadership stated that they will soon hand over the responsibilities and an order was issued appointing Syed Sadiq as the State vice-president of Telangana Lorry Owners Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Sadiq said that he is happy to be selected in the state executive committee of Telangana Lorry Owners Association. Syed Sadiq has made it clear that he will move forward with the key decisions of the association to survive in a time when the conditions of the transport system are deteriorating. He said that strict measures will be taken across the state of Telangana to strengthen the association and decisions to strengthen the transport system. Later, Vice President of Lorry Owners Association Nawaz Ghori, General Secretary P Venkatesh Goud, Mohammad Khaza Haider, Khaled and others expressed their happiness.