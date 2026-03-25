State poised to become model veg hub: Expert

Telangana has the potential to emerge as a model vegetable hub in India, achieving self-sufficiency in vegetable production, according to Dr Sheikh Meera, Director of the 10th Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI).

Speaking as the chief guest at a training programme jointly organised by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University and the Department of Horticulture on Tuesday, Dr Meera urged farmers to voluntarily expand vegetable cultivation and inspire at least five other farmers to join the effort.

He emphasised that while food security has been achieved nationally, nutritional security can only be ensured through greater availability of vegetables. Farmers, he said, should act as “voluntary officers” to expand cultivation areas. Even an increase of 1.5 lakh acres under vegetable farming would not destabilise market prices, he noted, highlighting the premium demand for off-season, exotic, and pesticide-free vegetables.

Dr Meera also pointed to future opportunities in establishing industries for oleoresin extraction from chillies and tomato-based processing units, while stressing the importance of pest and disease management.

Presiding over the event, Vice-Chancellor Dr Danda Raji Reddy stated that farmers could boost yields by nearly 30% using simple techniques and minimal investments. He called for vegetable cultivation to become a mass movement, with Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies serving as the central platform. He encouraged the use of low-cost trellises and the adoption of organic and natural farming methods. Dr Reddy further explained that government schemes provide subsidised inputs such as seeds, sprinklers, drip irrigation systems, and plastic mulch sheets.

The programme included a field visit for farmers from seven districts, enabling them to observe technologies firsthand. Scientists addressed queries, and certificates were distributed to participants. The event was attended by senior university officials, horticulture department representatives, scientists, and farmers.