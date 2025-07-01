State to roll out digital public infra for AI platform tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana government in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is set to launch India’s first State-led digital public infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) -- the Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX) platform on Wednesday. The TGDeX is aimed at developing cross-domain AI solutions through collaboration between the State, industry partners, research institutions and startups.

The platform, developed by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, enables access to high quality data and collaborative tools for AI solution builders. JICA’s DXLab provides strategic and technical guidance for the project.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy envisioned Telangana not just as a leader in Al, but as a model for how technology can empower people. “I invite all ecosystem stakeholders to join us in realising this vision.”

TGDeX offerings will leverage Telangana’s rich AI ecosystem comprising state government departments, private entities, academia and open-source or licensed data providers. The AI-ready platform will also utilise the Open Data Platform, which is the central repository of all the datasets of the Government of Telangana that should be in the public domain.

The government’s technology ecosystem comprising Telangana AI Mission, T-Hub, MATH (AI/ ML Centre of Excellence of T-Hub), IIT Hyderabad, and the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) shall also be engaged in reaching TGDeX’s target of hosting 2,000+ AI-ready datasets over the next 5 years.