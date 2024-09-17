Stay Alert, Don't Fear: SHE Team's Call to Women and Students

NagarKurnool: On Tuesday, Nagar Kurnool District's SHE Team In-Charge, Vijayalakshmi, addressed a SHE Team awareness seminar held at the Kasturba Gandhi premises in Tadoor Mandal.

During the session, she raised awareness about the T-Safe app and highlighted that, unfortunately, women and girls are often harassed by people they know. She advised them to remain cautious and not lose courage. Vijayalakshmi urged victims to report harassment to the SHE Team, assuring that their details would be kept confidential. The team would take action to stop the culprits and resolve the issue.

She also mentioned that the SHE Team operates at key junctions, including Mandal and district headquarters, and victims can reach out via the helpline numbers 100 or 8712657676 for assistance. Additionally, Bharosa Center Coordinator explained the POCSO Act and the concepts of good touch and bad touch.

The event saw the participation of SHE Team members Venkataiah and Venkatnaik, KGBV Special Officer Vijaya, and Bharosa Coordinator Srilatha, among others.