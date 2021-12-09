Steep increase in seva ticket rates at Yadadri 

Yadadri: Yadadri temple EO Geetha Reddy has stated that the prices of tickets for worship, permanent pujas, Nivedana Prasadam ( Bogum) etc., at the temple have been increased and will come to force from December 10.

Besides, Yadadri temple, hike in tickets prices is also effected at Sri Parvathavardini Sametha Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple located on the hillock and associated temple Sri Purva Giri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple as well.

The EO explained that the ticket prices were increased long ago and they were forced to revise them in view of increase in the prices of all essentials to be acquired by the temple, besides providing better amenities.

At the main Yadadri temple, Nijabhishekam (for two) has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 800 and from Rs 250 to Rs 400 per single person. For Sahasra Namarchana, the ticket price has gone up to Rs 300 from Rs 216, it is Rs 1,250 (Rs 1,116) for Sudarsana Narasimha Homam, Rs 1,500 for Nitya Kalyanotsava, Rs 1,116 for Sandharshna Narasimha Homam. Likewise, ticket rates have gone up for Shataghatabhishekam, Laksha Pushparchana, Vendi Jodu Mokkula Sevas, Suvarna Pushparchana, Veda Ashirvachanam and Andal Ammavari Unjal Seva.

Authorities also increased the prices of Laddu Prasadam of Swamy. The rate of 100 grams laddu has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 30, that of 500 grams laddu from Rs 100 to Rs 150, while 250 grams pulihora will cost Rs 20 and 250 grams vada Rs 20.

The Shiva temple on the hill also saw a rise in prices. It costs Rs 200 (Rs 116) for Rudrabhishekam, Rs 200 (Rs 100) for Ashtottaram, Rs 500 (Rs 250) for Sri Swamy Vari Kalyanotsavam, Rs 250 (Rs 116) for Sri Swami's Procession Seva from Rs 116 to Rs.250. There is a rise in the ticket rates for Rudrabhishekam on Masa Shivaratri, Rudrabhishekam on Monday, Navagraha Puja, Shani Triodashi (Tailabhishekam) puja, Kode Mokku Puja etc.

Authorities have also decided to increase ticket prices at the Pathagutta temple, which is associated to the Yadadri temple. Besides price hike for various sevas, the permanent worship at Pathagutta temple downhill was also increased. Tickets for Shashvatha Nitya Nijabhishekam, Sasvatya Kalyanam (one day in a year), Saswatya Nitya Sahasra Namarchana, Andal Ammavari Nityabhishekam every Friday have been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.