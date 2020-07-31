Stop AP's irrigation projects, Telangana BJP Bandi Sanjay urges Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought the intervention of Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to prevent Andhra Pradesh state from going ahead with construction of irrigation projects.



In a letter on Thursday, he said that the neighbouring state has issued tender notifications and is going ahead and is prepared to award the works to the agencies by the third week of August and to start works.

He complained that the AP government is going ahead despite the objections raised by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). He asked for convening the Apex Council meeting under the union minister's chairmanship at the earliest to discuss the issue and to enforce the rules and regulations as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and to safeguard the rights of Telangana.

Kumar said that that AP had earlier accorded administrative sanction for a series of works worth about Rs.7,000 crore, to draw an additional quantity of 6 to 8 TMCs of water per day, from Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna River.

As per the government orders issued, he said that the new schemes proposed by AP include the construction of Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme (RLS) to pump 3 TMC of water from Sangameshwara into Srisailam Right Main Canal, upgradation of Pothireddypadu head regulator canal system to draw 80,000 cusecs of water from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir. Besides, upgradation works in the existing canal system of Galeru-Nagari project to draw another 70,000 cusecs of water from Srisailam.

The Karimnagar MP said that it is highly objectionable and illegal as per the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014. "Any new irrigation projects or upgradation of existing projects by both the states of AP and Telangana on River Krishna should have the approval of KRMB and the Apex Council." However, the same was not obtained by AP, he said.

Kumar said that the KMRB has issued four letters so far to Andhra Pradesh asking them not to go ahead with the projects until they are cleared by KRMB and Apex Council. Also, as per the decision taken at the 12th KRMB meeting, the AP has been directed not to go ahead with these projects till the DPRs are apprised by the Board, Central Water Commission and sanction by Apex Council. However, in spite all the above the AP has gone ahead and issued tender notifications to starting the works, he said.