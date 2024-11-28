Live
- 9 fishermen rescued from sea amid rough weather
- Advancing Consumer Rights in India
- Red Planet Day 2024: Mars Exploration and Humanity’s Quest Beyond Earth
- Coming together is the beginning; keeping toge
- Congress Commemorates 134th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Kadapa
- Thrust on social, economic uplift of communities
- SBI hosts townhall meeting in Tirupati
- ‘Modern technical education vital for students’
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 28, 2024: Get Free Rewards Now
- Prithvi Shaw Criticised for Ignoring Advice from Tendulkar, Dravid, Ponting, and Ganguly
Storm in MVA. Udhav group to exit from MVA
The decimation of INDIA BLOC led by Congress in Maharashtra has created tremors among the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The Shiv Sena faction led by Udhav Thackeray is under pressure to exit from alliance. Udhav party leaders day that becsuse of arrogance of Congress and wrong narrative of Constitution Katre mein and the silence of Udhav team on many issues including adverse comments of Congress alliances on Sanatani and other such issues had led to loss of its traditional Hindu and Maratha votes.
Hence Shiv Sena of Udhav wants to contest Corporation polls on its own. Sources say soon Udhav faction woul announce its decision to quit MVA.
