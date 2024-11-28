Storm in MVA. Udhav group to exit from MVA

Hyderabad : The decimation of INDIA BLOC led by Congress in Maharashtra has created tremors among the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Udhav Thackeray is under pressure to exit from alliance. Udhav party leaders day that becsuse of arrogance of Congress and wrong narrative of Constitution Katre mein and the silence of Udhav team on many issues including adverse comments of Congress alliances on Sanatani and other such issues had led to loss of its traditional Hindu and Maratha votes.

Hence Shiv Sena of Udhav wants to contest Corporation polls on its own. Sources say soon Udhav faction woul announce its decision to quit MVA.