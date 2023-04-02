Stray dogs kill 20 sheep in Nirmal, 5 critical

Nirmal: The incidents of stray dogs attacking both human and animals surges in Telangana. In such a recent case, about twenty sheep died after a pack of street dogs attacked them. This incident took place at Ambaripet village in Kaddampeddur mandal on Sunday.



It is learnt that a herd of sheep belonging to Kondaveni Komuraiah was attacked by the stray dogs around 2.30 am, resulting in the death of 20 sheep and injuries to five sheep. Komuraiah said the injured sheep were critical. He said that each sheep costs over Rs 50,000.

Locals said the menace of street dogs had become a cause for concern. They requested the officials concerned to take steps to address it.

Similarly on March 28, nine sheep were killed and a few others injured in a street dog attack in Muthyampet of Mallapur mandal.

According to villagers, a shepherd, Rodda Suresh, had herded his sheep in a cattleshed on Monday night. A group of street dogs allegedly attacked the flock of sheep and killed nine of them.

Local shepherds informed the mandal veterinary doctor, who visited the village and performed a panchnama. The shepherd community has appealed to the officials to provide compensation to Suresh.

Similarly on March 21, about 19 sheep were killed and four were injured, allegedly in an attack by street dogs, in Komatikondapur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal late on Monday night.

According to local people, a shepherd from the village and owner, Danaveni Mallaiah, had left the sheep in a shed on Sunday night. A group of street dogs are said to have attacked the flock and killed 19 sheep.

Mallaiah informed the matter to animal husbandry officials, following which veterinary doctor Srinivas Reddy visited the spot and provided treatment to the injured sheep.