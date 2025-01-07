Strict action will be taken if there is negligence in the quality of the meals - MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy

NagarKurnool: MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of the Zilla Parishad High School in Vanapatla village, Nagarkurnool Mandal. He had lunch with the students and assessed the quality of the midday meal. During the visit, the MLA emphasized that providing quality food to students is of utmost importance and warned the cooking agency of strict action if negligence in food quality is observed. He pointed out that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy increased the diet charges with the aim of ensuring better meals for students.

He also urged teachers to provide quality education to students and encourage them to aspire to become engineers, doctors, and collectors. The MLA stated that he is ready to extend all necessary support to improve government schools and create a better learning environment.

The event was attended by Market Committee Chairman Ramanarao, MPDO Koteshwar, MEO Bhaskar Reddy, Cluster Headmaster Kurumayya, and School Headmaster Mahesh, among others.