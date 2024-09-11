Strict Measures for Ganesh Immersion

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has urged officials to take strict measures to ensure the smooth and peaceful completion of Ganesh immersion. On Wednesday, the Collector, accompanied by police, revenue, and municipal department officials, inspected the arrangements at the Naganool Lake in Nagar Kurnool Municipality. The Collector emphasized that the Ganesh immersion should proceed peacefully with devotion and without any unfortunate incidents. He urged the officials to make proper arrangements to avoid any disruptions during the immersion celebrations, particularly in urban areas.

The Collector also instructed the Panchayat Raj and Roads & Buildings (R&B) officials to immediately fill any pits near the immersion site and repair them on a war footing. In addition, the Collector gave clear instructions to ensure that no obstacles arise during the Shobha Yatra, including trimming overhanging tree branches and lifting any low-hanging electrical wires. Special care must be taken to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience while approaching the lakes for the immersion, and the municipality must deploy staff at the lake to assist with the arrangements.

Coordination between all departments, including police, fire, R&B, Transco, Panchayat Raj, and fisheries, is crucial for the success of the event. The Collector specifically directed officials to have expert swimmers (rescue divers) on standby at the immersion site and take all necessary precautions to prevent any accidents. Nagar Kurnool DSP shared the security plan with the Collector, informing him of a detailed route map and security arrangements.

He assured that additional Ganesh idols have been installed this year compared to the previous year, and security arrangements have been made accordingly. CCTV cameras will monitor the Shobha Yatra routes, and traffic management will be handled strategically to avoid any disruptions. The Collector concluded by instructing officials to ensure that the immersion event takes place safely, with strict security measures in place to prevent any untoward incidents. Accompanying the Collector were Nagar Kurnool RDO Suresh Babu, DSP Srinivasulu, Municipal Commissioner Naresh Babu, Nagar Kurnool Tahsildar Chandrashekhar, SI Govardhan, and other officials.