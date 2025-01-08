Strict Measures to Prevent Road Accidents - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool: During the Road Safety Committee meeting held at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Wednesday, Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to take comprehensive safety measures to prevent road accidents. He stressed the need for strict implementation of road safety rules and creating awareness among the public about traffic regulations.

He emphasized that two-wheeler riders must wear helmets and awareness campaigns should highlight the benefits of helmet usage. To encourage compliance, helmets should be distributed to riders. Overloading and overspeeding of vehicles must be strictly monitored through surprise inspections by police and transport department officials.

The Collector directed officials to improve accident-prone areas by installing reflective stickers, warning signs, speed limit indicators, and speed breakers. Awareness programs should be conducted in government and private schools to educate students about road safety standards. College managements were also urged to sensitize youth about the importance of adhering to traffic rules.

Emergency ambulance services should be made available on national highways, and a seamless system should be in place to transfer accident victims to hospitals promptly. The Collector instructed the health department to take necessary steps to ensure this.

He suggested organizing road safety awareness campaigns in every village and ensuring active participation of students and children. Officials from the transport department, R&B, DEO Ramesh Kumar, NH authorities, and other representatives attended the meeting.















