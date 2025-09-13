Live
Strive for a zero-complaint objective: TGSPDCL CMD
Hyderabad: Chairman & Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui instructed Assistant Engineers to aim for zero complaints by thoroughly inspecting the distribution network in their jurisdictions, including slums and colonies, at least twice a week and engaging directly with consumers.
The CMD directly interacted with the engineers from sections receiving higher complaints, analyzing the reasons behind them and directing them to take measures to prevent such issues in the future. He emphasized that the employees should interact with consumers in a friendly manner and create an environment at the field level where consumers feel comfortable bringing any issue to their attention, regardless of the time.
The CMD stressed prioritizing the installation of air-bunched cables in place of hazardous overhead lines in narrow lanes and slums, noting that the company has simplified administrative approvals for this purpose.