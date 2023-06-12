Strong heatwave to return in Telangana

Hyderabad: Strong heatwave conditions to return in Telangana after a break last 2 days. Sources from the weather department predicted that rains will be isolated - scattered only. Time to suffer with high heat from Monday for a couple of days.



It is to mention here that heavy to moderate rains has lashed Hyderabad and some parts in districts of Telangana causing damage to crops and property.



Devastating heavy rains wreaked havoc in several parts of Rangareddy District, including Farooqnagar Mandal, affecting Chinna Chilakamarri and Pedda Chilakamarri villages. The storm, which lasted for approximately 40 minutes on Friday evening, resulted in the uprooting of trees, collapse of power poles, and destruction of roofs in the affected areas.



Shamshabad, Chevella, Rajendranagar, and Shadnagar were among the areas hit by the strong winds and heavy rainfall. The forceful gusts caused extensive damage as trees snapped and electric poles toppled, leading to significant disruptions and safety hazards.



The local villages of Chinna Chilakamarri and Pedda Chillkamarri experienced particularly severe consequences. Residents and poultry farmers in these areas faced significant challenges as roofs were torn off their houses and poultry sheds by the powerful winds. Village leaders and other concerned individuals promptly visited the affected areas to assess the situation and provide support to those affected.

The storm's impact was evident in the uprooted trees and fallen pillars throughout the villages, reflecting the intensity of the heavy rain and winds. Poultry farms suffered substantial losses, with roofs blown away, causing significant distress to farmers and their livestock. Villagers expressed their deep concern and called upon the relevant authorities to respond promptly and take necessary action.

The recent heavy rainfall in Shadnagar town has resulted in significant losses for local businesses, with Sai Teja Automobiles reporting a loss of five lakh rupees. The owner, Kattela Srinivas, expressed frustration over the inadequate drainage system, which allowed rainwater to enter their complex and damage valuable items.

The downpour caused severe problems for businesses in the area, as waterlogged streets and a lack of proper drainage contributed to the loss of merchandise and assets. Sai Teja Automobiles, located on Old Highway in Shad Nagar, bore the brunt of the rainwater invasion. Srinivas shared concerns about the water damaging valuable items within his shop.

Devi Travels, owned by "Kiran", also faced a similar fate, with rainwater entering their premises and submerging goods worth around four lakh rupees. Among the items damaged were two computer systems, a latest model Xerox machine, two new batteries, inverters, a lamination machine, color printers, and other valuable equipment.

Kiran expressed deep sadness over the situation, emphasizing that the lack of a proper drainage system was to blame for the shop's submersion. He criticized the municipal authorities for their neglect in implementing a comprehensive plan to address the drainage issue. He questioned who would bear the financial burden of the losses incurred.

The affected area falls within the ward of Shadnagar Town Municipality Chairman K. Narender, further highlighting the dire conditions faced by residents due to the rainfall. Local residents in Gandhinagar Colony underscored the urgent need for the municipal authorities to prioritize the improvement of the drainage system in Shadnagar town. Business owners like Srinivas and Kiran, along with other affected individuals, are calling for swift action to prevent similar incidents in the future.