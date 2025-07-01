Students Demand Justice: 72-Hour Bandh of Engineering, Degree, and PG Colleges from July 2 to 4

Gadwal: A call has been given to make the 72-hour bandh of educational institutions on July 2, 3, and 4 a grand success. As part of this movement, a poster unveiling ceremony was held today in front of Sri Sathya Sai Degree and PG College at the Gadwal district headquarters.

PDSU District President Haleem Pasha addressed the media during the event and made several demands:

Immediate release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues.

Strict action against engineering colleges that are violating norms and collecting donations under the guise of fees.

Reduction in the unscientifically hiked tuition fees in Telangana engineering colleges.

Disbursement of pending overseas scholarship amounts.

Legal action against engineering colleges collecting donations illegally.

Strong opposition to the government’s alleged conspiracy to abolish the fee reimbursement scheme.

Resolution of all issues in the education sector.

He urged students and institutions to make the 72-hour bandh on July 2, 3, and 4 a resounding success.

The event also saw USFI State Joint Secretary Vaman Palli Rangaswamy express complete support for the 72-hour bandh.

The management of Degree and PG Colleges also extended their cooperation and support to the bandh.

Several student leaders and activists, including Mahesh, Buddanna, Imran, Shiva, Charan, Sameer, Narasimhulu, Jagan, Gurumurthy, Dhanush, and Praveen Kumar, actively participated in the program.

This student-led agitation is gaining momentum across the state as a major protest demanding justice for students in professional education. With increasing support from educational managements and student unions, the 72-hour bandh is likely to witness widespread participation.