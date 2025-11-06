Live
Students protest over buses skipping stops
BRSV leaders demand action against Gadwal depot manager
Tension prevailed in Pardipuram village under Aiza Municipality, Alampur Constituency, on Tuesday as students staged a protest by sitting on the road, demanding that RTC buses stop regularly at their stage and that a special bus be arranged during school hours.
According to reports, students expressed anger that buses passing through their area were not stopping, as they often arrived fully packed.
This has forced many students to wait for long hours or miss classes altogether. Agitated parents joined the protest, criticizing the State Government for its negligence toward students’ needs.
BRSV State leader and Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator, Kurva Pallayya, condemned the situation, stating, “It is shameful that even students have to come onto the roads and protest under the Congress regime. The government’s inefficiency has reached such a level that students are suffering daily due to irregular bus services.”
He strongly blamed the Gadwal Depot Manager (DM) for the ongoing issue, alleging that his negligence has caused serious inconvenience to students across the district.
“We demand that the District Collector take immediate action against the Depot Manager. If no steps are taken, we will intensify our agitation on a larger scale,” he warned.
Students also raised concerns that buses were not stopping even near the Government Junior College in Aiza, creating severe disruption to their education.
They appealed to the authorities to ensure that every bus halts at designated stages where students board and alight.
Parents and students voiced frustration, asking whether “good governance” under Congress now meant constant road protests instead of proper public service. The protest ended after assurances from local officials that the issue would be addressed, but BRSV leaders have cautioned that if the problem persists, a district-wide agitation will be launched soon.