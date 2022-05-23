Study NEP before making charges against Centre: Kishan to CM

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to go through the New Education Policy (NEP), before making allegations against the Centre.

Reacting to KCR's reported statement that the Centre had taken a unilateral decision imposing NEP on the States, he said, the CM might be speaking based on what others said or was not aware of NEP. The draft NEP was kept in the public domain to take views of all stakeholders. It was not imposed, but approved by the Centre only after taking opinions and views of all concerned as well as people.

On KCR's tour to Delhi and Punjab, he said anyone can visit any place;the Centre has no issues.

However, on the financial assistance to farmers in other States, he stressed that the CM should have given it farmers in Telangana who ended their lives in distress.

Regarding the TRS chief's statement of a sensation in store, Reddy said, "Earlier too, the TRS chief promised to create earthquakes and the like. Neither the Centre nor the BJP is scared of such rhetoric of the TRS chief," he quipped.

The minister demanded the State government reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, emulating the Centre's decision to reduce duty on both to provide relief to people.