Submit report to Centre on rice export, Tummala tells officials

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a proper plan and submit a report to the Centre for exporting rice which is grown in abundance by farmers.

He held a review meeting on agriculture, handlooms and mining departments. Regarding shortage of urea in Nirmal district, the minister was informed it was caused due to recent lorry strike, but now there is enough stock in all districts as they had called off the strike. He advised officials to ensure there is no shortage in next season as well. The minister reviewed sales and purchases in markets, specially daily decreasing price of chillies and pest control measures for crops. He asked officials to use the ‘Rythu Vedikas’ effectively to create awareness on increasing income of farmers by explaining varieties of crops. He also directed officials to take appropriate measures to ensure availability of quality seeds required for various crops in State.

The minister pointed out that due to broker system in markets crops are being sold at low prices and farmers are losing money. The agriculture commissioners were advised to conduct a review of their problems with representatives of agriculture and labour-related associations and take appropriate action. He reviewed recent issues arising in polyester textile industry. The director of handlooms said marketing facilities like exposure visits would be arranged for polyester garments by the government and also create awareness about marketing. He assured there would be no compromise in quality of garments.

In the review conducted with managers of the Department of Mines, the minister suggested to officials to give a comprehensive report on illegal gravel and barite mining in Raghunathapalem mandal of Khammam district and also to stop mining mafia and not spare culprits.