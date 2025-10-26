Sudarshan Reddy lauds beneficiaries for completing house construction

Nizamabad: Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy and district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted housewarming ceremonies in Jaitapur village of Edapalli mandal here on Saturday.

The duo congratulated the beneficiaries who completed the construction of their houses with the help of the government.

Taking them as inspiration, Sudarshan Reddy suggested that other beneficiaries should also complete the construction of Indiramma houses as soon as possible.

“With the intention of providing the poor with their own house with all the facilities, the government is providing Rs 5 lakh for the construction of each house,” he said. He reminded that free sand is being supplied to the beneficiaries and loans are being sanctioned through IKP and MEPMA.

The MLA said that ten beneficiaries in Jaitapur village completed Indiramma houses after receiving this support, and another 60 houses are in the slab stage. He expressed his happiness that the dream of the poor to have their own house has come true.

Meanwhile, the MLA advised the officials to take steps to provide electricity to the health sub-centre in the village and construct toilets for Mahila Shakti buildings.