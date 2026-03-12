Supreme Court to Hear BRS MLA Defection Case Today

A significant hearing is scheduled in the Supreme Court today regarding the case of BRS MLAs who defected. A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Augustine George Masiha will examine the matter.

During the previous hearing, the Court warned that contempt proceedings could be initiated if the Speaker failed to make a decision. In response, the Speaker announced yesterday that Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari would not change parties. However, both the BRS and BJP have challenged this decision.

Criticism has been voiced that the Speaker has ignored substantial evidence, including an affidavit filed by Danam Nagender, who was a Congress Lok Sabha candidate. The two parties are now preparing to raise their objections before the Supreme Court, expressing dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s ruling.

The deliberations hold the potential to influence the Speaker’s final decision on the defected MLAs and the Court’s response to the issue.