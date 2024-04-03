Surekha ready to face KTR legally

Warangal: Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha said that she is ready for the legal battle if the BRS working president K T Rama Rao files a defamation case against her. It may be mentioned here that KTR threatened to serve legal notices to Konda Surekha and other Congress leaders for their comments that he was involved in the phone tapping case.

Speaking at the Coordination meeting of the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency here on Tuesday, she said that KTR lost his way after his party’s defeat in the Assembly elections and arrest of his sister and MLC K Kavitha, who is now in Tihar Jail for her alleged involvement in the Delhi Liquor scam. Referring to abusive language by the politicos, Konda Surekha said that it was KCR who started it first. “We will not hesitate to reply in the same tone to the BRS leaders’ criticism,” she said.

Warangal Lok Sabha seat in-charge and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy urged the leaders to coordinate with each other to make the ensuing public meeting at Tukkuguda on April 6 where Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to release Congress national manifesto.

Despite financial constraints, Congress Government in the State is succeeded in delivering the ‘Six Guarantees’, Revuri said. MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, K R Nagaraju, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and Kadiyam Srihari were among others present.