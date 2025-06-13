Surekha warns of invoking PD Act against temple land encroachers

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday announced that the Prevention of Detention (PD) Act would be imposesd on individuals found encroaching on temple lands across the state, reiterating the government’s firm commitment to protecting these properties.

The Minister emphasised that a core aim of her government is to safeguard divine lands, a principle they have upheld since assuming power.

On Thursday, following a complaint of land encroachment, Medchal Assembly Constituency Congress Party in charge T Vajresh Yadav, accompanied by officials from the Medchal District Revenue and Endowment Department, made a surprise visit to Chengicherla, within Boduppal Corporation, Medipalli Mandal, Medchal District.

Speaking to the media at the site, Konda Surekha explained that a total of 30.28 acres of land, comprising 10.33 acres in Survey No 33/8, 13 acres in Survey No 33/9, and 6.33 acres in Survey No 33/10, all within the Chengicherla Revenue limits of Boduppal Corporation, Medipalli Mandal, Medchal District, was transferred to the TLP Charitable Trust in 1968 by Thotakura Yellaiah Yadav, Ramaiah Chowdhury, and others. The Minister clarified that the aforementioned land was handed over to the Endowment Department in 1976, in accordance with the provisions of the Ceiling Act, and has remained under the department’s jurisdiction ever since. She noted that past Congress governments had consistently protected this land. However, the Minister expressed outrage that certain individuals were now attempting to encroach upon these parcels. She issued a stern warning, stating there would be no tolerance for land encroachment, and that the lands would be seized, with the PD Act imposed on those responsible.