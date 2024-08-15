Surge in viral diseases in Mahbubnagar dist

Mahabubnagar: The Palamuru region, including Mahabubnagar district, is grappling with a significant increase in viral diseases over the past month. The surge in cases is evident from the rising number of patients visiting the Government General Hospital in Mahbubnagar.



Hospital records reveal a sharp increase in patient visits, with daily outpatient registrations rising from 1,500-1,700 to 2,000-2,200. This surge indicates a severe outbreak of viral illnesses, compelling many residents to seek treatment at the government facility.

According to hospital authorities, patients are presenting with symptoms similar to Dengue, Chikungunya, Typhoid, and other fever-related conditions. Data from the past week shows a total of 1,264 children and 1,823 adults have registered at the hospital. Among these, 14 children and 13 adults have tested positive for Dengue fever. Additionally, 27 children and 86 adults have been diagnosed with other viral fevers. The hospital has also reported 97 children and 80 adults admitted with diarrhea.

Dr. Sampath Kumar Singh, Hospital Superintendent, attributes the rise in viral fever cases to recent heavy rains. He explained that the rainy season fosters the growth of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying vectors. “The influx of diseases during the rainy season is expected. The increase in mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue and Malaria, as well as typhoid and other waterborne illnesses, is a concern. We advise residents to maintain cleanliness, drink only boiled water, and avoid consuming outside junk food,” Dr. Singh stated.

As the region continues to battle these health challenges, local authorities and healthcare workers are focusing on preventive measures and public awareness to curb the spread of these viral diseases.

The Hosptial authorities have already alerted the doctors not just in the General Hosptial, but at the Urban and PHC level hospitals. All the doctors and hospital staff have advised to conduct tests for the patients with symptoms of Dengue, Malaria and other viral fevers.

“We have not just alerted the hospital staff and the doctors across all the PHCs in the district, but also ensured that all necessary equipment and facilities are kept in place in advance, so that if need arises we will also transfuse platelets if in case any dengue patient requires the platelets in the district hospital,” informed Dr. K Krishna, DMHO Mahabubnagar.