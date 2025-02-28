Live
Just In
Surya High School holds Science Expo
Highlights
Surya (Success) High School organized a Science Expo on the eve of National Science Day, which was inaugurated by Principal Devarashetti Nageshwar Rao on Thursday.
Khammam : Surya (Success) High School organized a Science Expo on the eve of National Science Day, which was inaugurated by Principal Devarashetti Nageshwar Rao on Thursday.
Students displayed 180 creative models, including Chandrayaan-3, Smart Home, Fire Detector, and Drip Irrigation. A special highlight was “My Little Chef”, where a young girl dressed as a chef showcased cooking essentials. School Director Kalyani, coordinators, and teachers attended the event, which was widely appreciated by visitors.
