Suryapet: Cops told to take steps to avert accidents on NH 65

Munagala (Suryapet): Superintendent of Police Baaskaran along with other police officials visited the accident spots in Munagala police station limits in the district on Tuesday.



Along with Kodad DSP Raghu, Munagala CI Shiva Shankar, Kodad CI Srinivas Reddy, SIs Sathya Narayana, Nagabhushan, Saidulu, Ramanjaneyulu, the SP examined the accident points Moddula Cheruvu stage, Mukundapuram stage and Akupamula stages under Munagala police station limits.

He enquired with the officials about the reasons behind the accidents at these places and directed them to take all precautionary measures to avert the accidents in future.

He later interacted with the villagers of Moddula Cheruvu, Mukundapuram and Akupamula and advised them to follow traffic rules and not to drive vehicles on wrong routes.

He further advised them make resolutions on how to prevent road accidents in village meetings and implement them to prevent accidents and to make their villages role models for others in the district. Addressing the media later, the SP said majority of accidents in the district have been taking place in Chivemla and Munagala mandals in the district. Informing that as many as 224 accidents took place on National Highway -65 passing through the district in 2018, he informed that accidents on NH-65 reduced to 150 in 2019. He added that department has been working to reduce the number of accidents significantly by taking all precautionary measures.

He informed over 60 persons lost their lives in road accidents that took place in Chivemla and Munagala mandals in 2019 and added that the department has decided to reduce the number of accidents considerably with the cooperation of Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments besides GMR Foundation and National Highways Authority of India. He informed that as a part of precautionary measures, the department will establish stoppers, signboards and make repairs to roads and remove bushes and trees near the accident spots.