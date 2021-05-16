Suryapet: Don't step out unnecessarily

Suryapet: SP R Bhaskaran appealed to the people not to come out onto the roads unnecessarily and urged them to cooperate with the police to control spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, the fourth day of lockdown, he inspected lockdown implementation in Suryapet town, Tirumalagiri and Arvapally mandals in the district and gave suggestions to the staff on duty.

Police have filed e-Petty cases and imposed e-challans on lockdown violators across the district and checked e-passes of the vehicles of other States and permissions of local vehicles.

The SP stated that the police were working during lockdown amid corona second wave by risking their lives and it is the duty of everyone to cooperate with cops by staying at home.