Suryapet: Man dies after being attacked by kin of son's girlfriend

In a tragic incident, a man was dead after being attacked by relatives of son's girlfriend after the two eloped. The incident occurred at Varkala village of Chintapalli mandal of Nalgonda district.

According to the police, the victim's son was in a relationship with a girl for the past three years and the two eloped on April 19. Enraged over the incident, the girl's family members attacked the boy's father and pelted stones at their home. The man succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Villagers alerted the police who inspected the spot and took up the investigation. They registered a case and imposed tight security so as to prevent any untoward incidents.