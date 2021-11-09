Suryapet: Minister Jagadish inaugurates pre-army recruitment rally

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy called upon the youth to serve the nation by joining in defense forces and exemplified martyr Colonel Santosh Babu from Suryapet town.

Stating that a mother was the inspiration to Colonel Santosh Babu, he stressed that the martyr should be an inspiration for youth.

On Monday, he inaugurated a Pre-Army recruitment rally organised by the Soldier Youth Foundation at SV College playground in Suryapet for the selection of Jawan to senior officers in Army. He lighted lamp before the picture of the late Colonel Santosh Babu.

Minister Jagadish Reddy expressed his pleasure on overwhelming response to the pre-recruitment programme held in Suryapet.

He said that sacrifices of late Santosh Babu from the town has given special identity to Suryapet. He congratulated all the youth who took part in the rally.



He advised the youth to practice questioning attitude to achieve the dreams in present competitive world.

He suggested the youth not to lose hope at anytime and advised them to be bold in critical time and realise dreams through patience and presence of mind. Rendering service to motherland by joining in defense services is efficacy to the life, Minister Jagadish added.

He informed that hereafter Suryapet will become a center for army recruitment rally from Jawan to top level officials and appreciated The Soldier Foundation initiation for conducting pre-army recruitment rally for the selection in Suryapet.

Minister Jagadish announced that he will provide food and shelter to the selected candidates for two months training by the Soldier Foundation on his own expenses.

Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy provided breakfast to all the aspirants of pre-army recruitment rally who arrived from different parts of the district.

Local Municipal Chairman Annapoornamma, District Collector Vinay Krishnareddy, SP Rajendra Prasad, founder of The Soldier Youth Foundation Col. YS Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the programme.