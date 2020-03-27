Suryapet: MLA Gadari Kishore inspects situation in Jaji Reddy Gudem

Tungaturthi (Suryapet): MLA Gadari Kishore inspected the situation at Jaji Reddy Gudem on Friday and advised the people to restrict themselves to homes during the lockdown period.

He instructed the police officials to create awareness among the people coming from outstation on coronavirus and keep tab on them to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also instructed them to take action on those, who are roaming on the roads unnecessarily.