Suryapet: Motorist fined Rs 500 for not wearing mask
Police slapped Rs 500 fine on a motorist for not wearing mask, during vehicle checking at Tallagadda area in the town on Friday.
DSP Nageshwar Rao, who monitored the checking, warned the people not to come out unnecessarily and must follow all the norms of the lockdown.
Those, who come out without valid reason, should be ready to pay fine, he added.
