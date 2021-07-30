Suryapet: TPCC state secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy fires on Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: TPCC State secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy stated that the distribution of ration cards is a political gimmick in view of the by-election of Huzurabad, which is on cards.

Speaking to the media, he fired salvos on Minister Jagadish Reddy over making baseless comments on Komatireddy brothers to hide their protocol mistake made during the distribution of ration cards in Choutuppal of Yadadri -Bhongir district recently.

He said filing cases over Choutuppal programme and arrest of the MLA Rajagopal Reddy and Congress workers during Chalo Munugodu programme is unethical and politically motivated.

He said, Rajgopal won with a huge majority from Munugodu constituency, whereas, Minister Jagadish Reddy won from Suryapet constituency twice with slight margins even after Jagadish distributed huge money and liquor during the election times.