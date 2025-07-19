Swift Action by Gadwal SI Helps Bihar Man Recover Rs 8,000 Lost in ATM Within an Hour

Gadwal: In a commendable display of efficiency and public service, Sub-Inspector (SI) Kalyan Kumar of Gadwal Town Police recovered a lost sum of ₹8,000 within just one hour, earning praise from a grateful man from Bihar and the local community.

The incident occurred near the Registrar Office in Gadwal town, where a man named Vinod Khan, a native of Bihar, attempted to deposit ₹8,000 into an SBI ATM. However, unaware that the machine had rejected the transaction, he left the premises without confirming whether the amount was credited to his account.

Soon after, Vinod realized the amount hadn’t been deposited and promptly approached the Gadwal Town Police Station to lodge a complaint. Responding swiftly, SI Kalyan Kumar initiated an investigation using CCTV footage from the SBI ATM and other surveillance cameras installed in the town.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, SI Kalyan Kumar discovered that the money Vinod attempted to deposit had been returned by the ATM, and a person standing behind him took the cash and walked away. With no delay, the SI traced the individual who had taken the money and recovered the full ₹8,000.

The money was returned to Vinod Khan within an hour of the incident, much to his relief. Vinod expressed his heartfelt gratitude to SI Kalyan Kumar for his prompt response and efficient action.

Not just the complainant, but several members of the local community also appreciated the efforts of SI Kalyan Kumar. His quick decision to review CCTV footage and recover the lost money from the person who took it showcases his dedication to public service and upholding the law. His colleagues, Chandu and Kiran Kumar, were also recognized for assisting in the successful operation.

This incident not only restored a citizen’s faith in the police system but also set an example of how modern surveillance and prompt action can swiftly resolve such issues.