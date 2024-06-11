Swift action undertaken to resolve dialysis patients’ woes

Nagarkurnool: Two technicians from Hyderabad have been appointed in the dialysis ward at the district general hospital in Nagarkurnool along with a staff nurse and a medical professor, Dr Shakuntala, who will now supervise the dialysis department every hour.

This information was shared by the superintendent of the hospital Dr Raghu on Monday.

Notably, the action has been undertaken after The Hans India published the report, ‘Dialysis patients face severe difficulties amid official neglect’ on June 9. Following the report, the superiors acted promptly and appointed the requisite staff.

Dialysis patients at the hospital expressed their great joy upon receiving the aid following the Hans India report, which they say solved their problem. Moreover, the superintendent Raghu also thanked the newspaper for bringing the matter to light. “All arrangements have been completed to ensure that the patients do not have any problems in the dialysis ward,” he assured.

Currently, 36 dialysis patients across the district rely on the Nagar Kurnool district hospital for their treatments.