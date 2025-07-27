Swiggy politics spells danger for democracy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday opined that ‘Swiggy politics’ have become the norm of the day, as ideology has become less relevant. This, he said, was a dangerous trend, as political managers are now more focused on ‘fast delivery’, even if it means ‘outsourcing’ the work to volunteers.

Addressing the S Jaipal Reddy Democracy Award function, jointly organised by ICFAI and Capital Foundation Society, he expressed concern that the influence of money in the country's politics was increasing, and the spirit of democracy is caught in a dangerous situation. He felt that the influence of money should decrease and there should be ideological politics with values.

Revanth Reddy said that instead of ideological politics, 'Swiggy politics' of who will deliver faster has come to the fore, which is a dangerous development for democracy.

“Those who believe in ideological politics, follow ideology, but this tribe is decreasing in the country's politics. This is dangerous for the country and the democratic spirit. India is rapidly moving towards the danger zone. Democratic values have decreased, while there has been a major increase of political managers. Volunteers have replaced activists and politics without activists is dangerous for the future of the country,” he said.

Recalling the services of former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, the Chief Minister said that the leader never compromised on his ideology.

“Jaipal Reddy had no enemies but only political rivals. He never aspired for positions. PV Narasimha Rao and Jaipal Reddy brought recognition to this region in the legislative assemblies. Today, Jaipal Reddy's role in the formation of Telangana State cannot be ignored. Without him, Telangana would not have come,” Revanth Reddy said.