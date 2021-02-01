Synchrony donates Rs 50 lakh to CMRF

Begumpet: Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company, donated Rs 50 lakh to the Telangana CM Relief Fund to support the ongoing development works in the state.

The funds will help provide financial assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts initiated by the state government for the welfare of the people.

Senior Vice President and Business Leader, Synchrony (India),Andy Ponneri said, "The donation is towards helping with the repair and rehabilitation works in the State and supporting the local communities."