T-Congress decides to raise issues that concern people in assembly session

The meeting was chaired by the Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka. MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Jagga Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Seethakka were present.



In the meeting, the CLP decided to fight against the state government about various public issues in the state. He also asked the Business Advisory Committee to prolong the assembly sessions in order to confront the government on their unfulfilled promises.



Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress party is keen on taking the issues like announcement of jobs, Dalit Bandhu scheme, agricultural issues like remunerative prices, paddy procurement, drugs case in the state and Krishna and Godavari river water issues.

