Live
Just In
T-SAT hosts motivational prog for Class X students
Hyderabad: The School Education Department, Telangana on Tuesday organised a teleconference for the tenth class students through T-SAT, where subject experts motivated the students. During the teleconference, Math, Science, and English subject experts gave instructions in those subjects.
Dr Yogita Rana, Secretary, School Education, Telangana attended and guided the tenth class students, teachers and educational officers. She stated that Class X is a crucial stage in a student’s life, and passing the exam would boost their confidence. She encouraged students to prepare without stress. She also advised the students to properly utilise the morning and evening classes which have been conducted to prepare them for the final exams and also advised them to draw diagrams, maps, or solve MCQs whenever they are low in spirits.