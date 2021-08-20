Tagore tells activists to fight 'corrupt' TRS government

Hyderabad: AICC State in-charge and party MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday asked leaders and activists to continuously fight against the 'corrupt' rule of TRS government and expose it to people.

He asked the party activists to prepare constituency-wise reports on the 'corrupt' acts of the ruling party leaders to prove the charges. "The fight against corruption should be done in all constituencies. Party activists should seek CBI and judicial inquiries," he stated.

The MP made the remarks while addressing a meeting of Assembly-level party coordinators. Tagore advised party activists and leaders to give wide publicity to the programmes organised by the Congress for solving people's problems. 'The State party leaders should hold all AICC programmes in an effective and efficient manner.' He praised the coordinators for working very hard. Speaking about those, who did not attend the meeting, he asked the State leadership to issue notices to them and replace them.

Revanth slams CM

Meanwhile, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of making lot of promises before elections and forgetting them later. He alleged that the CM had promised to give Rs 10,000 to every flood-affected family before the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and forgot it later. Reddy questioned that how the CM, who could not give Rs 10,000 to city residents, could give Rs 10 to Rs 30 lakh to Dalits and Tribals in the State.

He asked party leaders to hold 'Dalita and Girijana Dandora' for 40 days and conclude it on September 17, marking the Hyderabad State Merger Day. Reddy advised the District Congress Committee (DCC)s to play an important role in holding Dandora meetings. "They should also prepare Assembly-wise reports on the programme." Stating that the party would prepare special reports on all 17 MP seats, Revanth expressed confidence that the party will win all 72 Assembly seats in the next elections.