Take part in 'Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu', Sabitha tells people

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday called upon people of the State to take part in the 'Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu' being organised by the government during this fortnight.

The minister, along with Vajrotsavalu committee chairman K Keshava Rao, and others, distributed flags at MPDO office in Maheshwaram. She said the government has been organising the diamond jubilee celebrations to recall the sacrifices of freedom fighters. She said those who were part of the independence were an inspiration to people. "The valour of the great leaders and their sacrifices ensured freedom for the country. The fortnight-long celebrations would certainly inculcate the spirit of nationalism", she observed. The minister said the government wanted every citizen to hoist the national flag atop their houses; hence was distributing 1.20 crore flags to people across the State. She called upon people to watch "Gandhi" movie which is being shown in theatres. She urged them to be part of the programme of singing of the national anthem on August 16.

Keshava Rao said independence was not a three word letter (in Telugu). To achieve it many great personalities have laid down their lives. "There is no meaning of life when there is no freedom. The Telangana agitation was also taken up almost like the independence movement. While Mahatma Gandhi took up the movement through non-violence, KCR launched the agitation in a democratic manner," said Rao. He said the government was making the dream of Gandhiji 'Gram Swaraj' a reality by taking up programmes like 'Palle Pragathi'.