Take steps to prevent illegal sand transportation: Collector K Shashanka

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka ordered the officials concerned to take necessary steps for preventing sand illegal transportation in the district. He held a review meeting with the members of district-level sand committee at his chamber in Karimnagar Collectorate on Saturday.

Addressing the members, Collector Shashanka told the tahsildars to identify the sand reaches in the district with the coordination of the officials of mining, irrigation and underground water departments and must take necessary steps so that the people of the district would get sand at a reasonable price.

He also told them to prepare proposals for selling sand at Rs 1,500 per one tractor. 'Allot sand monthly-wise to agencies, which have undertaken works related to the government along with geo-tagging the tippers and tractors that are transporting sand,' he added.

The agency, which got the sand contract based on monthly-wise system, has to look after the sand dealings. All the tractors that are transporting sand must be registered in the office of Additional Director of Mining department. The officials must take steps for booking sand online, the Collector ordered.

Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, District Revenue Officer Praveenya, Special Officer Rajarshi Shah, Mining department AD Venkateshwarlu and District Irrigation Officer Srinivas Gupta were present along with others.