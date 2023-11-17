Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducts campaign, says Congress failed in Karnataka

Sanathnagar MLA candidate, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted door to door campaign in Subhash Nagar, Sai Baba Nagar, Jai Prakash Nagar and Kailash Nagar in Sanat Nagar.

Addressing the people, he said that Congress government has given up on the promises it made in Karnataka and opined that there is no guarantee for Congress leaders in the state.

He said Athere was a lot of development under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR and asserted that People want BRS government to come back with development and welfare. He expressed BRS will definitely come to power for the third time.



